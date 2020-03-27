Elkins police officer shot, in recovery

At around 7:30 Thursday evening, Elkins officer Daniel Sayer was shot in an alley in the arm and leg. Today he was released from the hospital.

"I was watching TV with my wife, and we heard some gun shots. It sounded like a 22 or something, so I got up came out and there it was," says neighbor and witness Terri Weibright.

According to Sutton Stokes, external affairs specialist for the city of Elkins, officers received a call of a male carrying a rifle in the alley.

He was later identified as Jerry Lee Isner II.

"They attempted to use a taser to bring the person under control, and after the person had been tased, he fired several shots at the officers," says Stokes.

Stokes says Sayer was the only officer shot.

"Officers were not able to return fire because of bystanders, but they were able to bring the person under control, take control of the weapon, and secure the scene."

Sayer was released from the hospital on Friday.

"It's been a rough week with coronavirus. This was terrible news to hear at first. Everyone in the city of Elkins officer Sayer is doing better," says Stokes, "I know there's been a huge outpoor of support in town, and it's really good news to hear."

Isner II is in custody and charged with malicious assault on a police officers and attempted murder.