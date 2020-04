Officals say Elkins police are searching for boy named Braydon, 6, who was last seen at 8:10 p.m. at 190 High Street in Elkins.

He is believed to have run away from his house, officials say.

He was last seen wearing track pants and no shirt but may have put a shirt on before leaving home.

He is about 40" tall, weighs 40 lbs, has blonde hair and brown eyes, and is missing all four of his front teeth.