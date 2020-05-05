Elkins postpones reopening of City Hall

Elkins officials announced they have cancelled the previously announced May 11 reopening of Elkins City Hall.

According to a news release from the City of Elkins, difficulty getting protective equipment was an important factor in the cancellation.

A new reopening date has not been announced.

“At the weekly administrative officers meeting this morning, we decided to delay the opening of city hall to the public,” said Jessica Sutton, the Elkins city clerk. “Several concerns were brought up, but the most important one is that we cannot ensure our employees will all have access to the proper personal protective equipment. We have placed an order, but we have been advised that the earliest it could arrive is May 12th.”

Sutton said that she and the other administrative officers will be monitoring the situation closely.

“We also want more time to evaluate the impact of the statewide reopening,” said Sutton. “The good news is that we already know we can deliver essential city services without opening city hall to the public, because we’ve been doing so for more than a month. We would just ask for everyone’s patience and remind everyone about the dropbox behind city hall and the telephone and online optoins for making utility bill and court payments. If you have questions, all city offices are reachable by phone and email.”

