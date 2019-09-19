Elkins prepares for 83rd annual Forest Festival

Banners have been hung on the streets of Elkins as the city prepares to hold the oldest and largest festival in West Virginia, the Forest Festival.

The 83rd Annual Forest Festival is expected to bring in thousands of tourists from around West Virginia and surrounding states.

2019 marks the 83rd year of the festival and the excitement is building.

"That's the kind of stuff I enjoy. I just love festivals," said Betty Cox, a Gilmer resident who attended the festival two years ago.

Her favorite part of the festival? The various craft shows throughout the city.

"I was down at the school in the basement is where they had all the crafts and stuff and I enjoyed that, and just talking to people too. Everyone is so nice," said Cox.

Elkins native Stephanie Bender says during the festival she sees tourists from other counties and states visit her store S&T's Bees.

"I like the fact that a lot of people are coming back home during the forest festival. They wait all year to come back home, so it's always good to see them and you always see somebody you haven't seen in a long time," said Bender.

The fistival is a celebration of the beauty of West Virginia during the Fall and will feature a 10k race, lumberjack contests, vendors and exhibits throughout the city, and a concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Marty Stuart.

Bob Woolwine, President of the Forest Festival Board of Directors, recommends newcomers attend the Royal Coronation on October 4th where Bridgeport resident Kaitlin Smith will be crowned Queen of the Festival.

Woolwine also recommends attending the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, October 5th.

The festival will hold its opening ceremony on Saturday, September 28th and will run until its closing ceremony on Sunday, October 6th.