Elkins replaces speakers downtown

Walk through downtown Elkins and you may see technicians installing a replacement to the city's sound system.

The speakers are installed in a way that will allow for expansion of the system if needed.

The previous speakers are over 30-years-old and many have failed or deteriorated.

The proposal for the upgrades were proposed to Elkins City Council in September and installation began last week.

According to a press release by the City of Elkins, the city will cover the initial costs of the replacement. But user fess will be used for any future costs and maintenance.

Speaking with residents in downtown Elkins, many did not know the speaker project was happening, but expressed excitement for the speakers to play music downtown.

But on Facebook, it is a different story. Many users stated their concerns about the use of city funds with this project when they view the water systems as a much more critical priority.