Elkins residents raise concern about closure of decades-old walking bridge

The Roaring Creek River separates downtown Elkins from the small community on Chestnut Lane.

The bridge has existed for 76 years, but five feet were taken from each side to make sure no body accessed the unsafe bridge.

"There are a lot of people in this community that are either handicapped, can't drive, or are disabled in some way," said Larry Warner, a disabled Elkins resident.

They have depended on a small walking bridge for decades.

"We have used that bridge since we were kids," said Bob Collette.

Bob and her neighbors were shocked when an engineer determined the bridge was unsafe to cross.

"We have walked that bridge many, many times," said Janet Crider.

Officials removed both ends of the bridge meaning residents who used to walk five minutes to downtown now face a seventeen minute walk, much of that without any sidewalks.

"I have been nearly hit many times," said Warner.

Without the bridge, residents who can not drive have two options, either walk the long way or take the train tracks.

Walking across the railroad tracks is illegal it will land you with a hefty fine but for many, it is worth the risk.

"We have heard mention that people use the railroad trestle. It is incredibly dangerous and illegal. We would really urge no one should use that," said Sutton Stokes, external relations specialist with the City of Elkins.

Community members band together trying to make their voices heard, but their biggest struggle is finding who can help.

"The department of highways does not have any jurisdiction due to state laws," read Crider from the response she received from the DOH.

Elkins City officials say they have heard concerns about the bridge. A grant to rebuild the bridge fell through in 20-17, but discussions will continue.

"This week the municipal properties committee is taking a look at the bridge. It is just their initial look," said Stokes.

Officials say if they are able to find a plan for the bridge, they will be replacing it rather than repairing it. Swinging bridges are not ADA compliant, and officials would need to meet that criteria with whatever option they choose.