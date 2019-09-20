Elkins swears in new police chief

Elkins swore in its new chief of police Thursday night.

Travis Bennett takes over the position following former chief Glenn Galloway's resignation in June.

In a Facebook post, the city said Bennett " brings not only a wealth of experience, but a vision for the future of Elkins, one that he, his family and his department are deeply invested in."

At his swearing-in ceremony, he told residents his door is always open. He said he aims to provide the city with the most professional and effective police service possible.

As for the offers, "Get ready," he said. "We have a lot of work to do."