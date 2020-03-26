Elvis visits residents at Cedar Grove Nursing Home

Thursday morning, residents at the Cedar Grove Nursing Home in Parkersburg were greeted by Elvis.

He went around to each window and talked and sang to the residents.

"I know a lot of these people and I know that they don't have a lot to look forward to when they are confined to their rooms," said Jim Forshey. "They don't have a whole lot to brighten their day. They seem like they really like Elvis. We try to bring a little bit of this to them and even if we can just say hello to them outside their window and give them something positive that they can experience. And to take their mind off of all this scary stuff going on right now."

This was a way to bring some joy to the residents during this hard time while they're on lockdown.