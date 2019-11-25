‘Heavy concrete pour’ causes floor of downtown Cincinnati building to collapse, injuring 3 workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people are injured after a downtown Cincinnati building partially collapsed Monday afternoon.

The partial collapse happened at a construction project on the corner of 4th and Race Streets.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston says three people have been taken to the hospital; two to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one to Christ Hospital.

Winston says all three injured are construction workers who were on the fifth floor of the building when it collapsed. Concrete was being poured on the sixth floor when it became too heavy and the roof above the workers collapsed.

He says two of the workers injured have more serious injuries such as head injuries. The other person injured has minor injuries. All three workers are in stable condition, Winston says.

Winston says the fire department has a collapse protocol that was followed with what he called a two-alarm response.

Emergency crews remain on the scene conducting interviews and investigating. Crews are also making sure everyone at the site Monday is accounted for.

Turner Construction signs can be seen at the construction site.

In a statement Monday, Turner Construction Company said:

“Earlier today at the Fourth and Race Street project, a section of temporary concrete form work collapsed during a concrete pour on the sixth floor. We are aware of injuries to three workers. First responders were called and all construction activity was halted.

"First responders provided immediate care and the injured workers were transported to nearby hospitals. Recovery efforts are ongoing. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and our thoughts are with the injured workers and their families.”

