Emily Drive-Route 50 intersection causes constant issues, no resolutions on immediate horizon

The intersection leading to Clarksburg's key shopping center causes daily traffic headaches and backups.

But it also is the site of crashes police say happen too frequently.

"Unfortunately, most of them are more serious than most," said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

It's the heavily-traveled entrance to Emily Drive on Route 50.

The intersection serves as a key artery to the Clarksburg and Bridgeport economies. It's also where the border sits dividing the two cities.

But frequent crashes and backups here have the intersection on the radar of city and state leaders.

"It's been a problem for years and we haven't seen a solution so far," Walker said.

Officials have addressed the intersection in the past. Their solutions included reconfiguring the timing of the lights. Now, they say more work is needed.

"I think there are going to have to be some serious decisions made about maybe changing the layout of the traffic pattern of the entire intersection," Walker said.

Conversations have continued on and off in recent years to further address the intersection between leaders from Bridgeport, Clarksburg and the Division of Highways.

But no publicly detailed plans or projects here are on the horizon. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said conversations are still ongoing with state highways officials.

"I think we've made a lot of headway with the state," Kerr said. "We've gone to Charleston to speak with them a number of times. They're very receptive. They know there's an issue there, but it's a major intersection that will take a lot of dollars and manpower to complete."

Addressing the intersection's flaws is on a wish list of sorts city leaders have compiled with other projects they want to take on with state leaders.

Those decisions are ultimately up to officials at the Division of Highways.

"Whether they choose to add it to their list, we're still waiting to see," Kerr said.

5 News asked a Division of Highways spokesperson about potential plans to address the intersection. We didn't get a response before air time Monday. The intersection is not part of the state's Roads to Prosperity project.