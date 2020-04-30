Employee at Mount Clare Dollar General tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Dollar General store in Mount Clare has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for Dollar General, the employees at the store have been notified.

The company is working with local health departments and officials, the spokesperson said. They are asking additional employees to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

"These employees will be required to stay home and not return to work for at least 14 days, unless otherwise advised by a medical professional. They will also be paid for regularly-scheduled hours during this quarantine period," the spokesperson said.

The company is not disclosing any specific information about their employees' identities or health statuses to protect their privacy.

"For our employee who tested positive, our thoughts are with them, and we wish them a quick recovery," according to the spokesperson.

The company says they remain committed to providing their employees and customers with a "safe, clean pleasant store environment in which to work and shop." According to the spokesperson, the company took measures to close and clean the store after learning the employee's test results.