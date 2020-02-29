Empty Bowls Luncheon feeds nearly 2,000

It was the fourteenth annual soup and bread luncheon for Empty Bowls Monongalia.

Around 2,000 people were fed today in Mylan Park. Attendees enjoyed unlimited soup and bread and took home a free homemade bowl.

According to the Empty Bowls Monongalia's executive director, Zackery Cruze, the primary goal of the organization is to combat food insecurity within the county.

"Our county was already struggling," says Cruze.

"We already weren't meeting the need because 15% of our neighbors are hungry. 15.5% or about 2,600 of our Mon County school kids don't know where their next meal is coming from."

Cruze says this soup and bread luncheon is the biggest fundraiser for the cause. Today, they started with 368 gallons of soup.

There were 500 volunteers at the events.

"My role today is I'm looking after our volunteers. I'm running around making sure everyone has water ... to make sure they're supported so that we can support the event," says Cruze.

Empty Bowls Monongalia is a separate division of a national Empty Bowls chain which started with soup and bread luncheons.