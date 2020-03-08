Empty Bowls Marion Co. 7th Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon

With homemade bowls and 21 flavors of soup, Empty Bowls Marion County hosts their 7th annual soup and bread luncheon.

"There was just a great spread. All the soups donated are from volunteers and local businesses, and all the desserts are donated as well," says community impact leader Emily Swain.

The organization's goal is to combat hunger not only in the county, but in the state.

"This event is so important because we know that there are a lot of people in our community who are experiencing food insecurity, but not everyone knows that that's happening," says Swain.

"This event is a way for us to raise awareness about food insecurity, and then also to raise funds for agencies who are providing support for folks who are in those situations."

Community members and local sports teams such as the East Marion High School baseball team volunteered as bussers and servers.

"We like the organization, and we know that they're gonna help people out, and it's nice to know that we're gonna come out and help people," says baseball player and volunteer Cole Peschi.

"It means a lot to me to come out and help everybody, just help the community out, and serve food to different people."

All proceeds from the luncheon go to support hunger programs at the Soup Opera, Salvation army, and the Connecting Link.

Swain says that if you are experiencing food insecurity you can call the local helpline at 211.