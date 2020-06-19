Energy Express finds an alternative way to hold summer program

Giving children the opportunity to succeed is Energy Express' goal for young students within Monongalia County during their six week summer program.

“We’re hoping to provide some more structure and a routine for them,” Stephanie Snyder, an Energy Express site supervisor said.

“There’s not many summer programs available this summer due to COVID-19, but Energy Express found a way we could continue to implement the program virtually as well as provide hands on activities throughout the week,” she said.

Through the literacy program, over 80 students K-6th grade will have the opportunity to maintain or improve their reading skills through creative activities. Students throughout Monongalia County will be given a weekly kit that will be delivered every Monday at feeding sites or taken to the child’s home.

“It will include art, writing, as well as a take-home book that the kids get to keep, and the various items they will need to complete their activities,” Snyder said.

Participants will also take part in calls and video chats with their assigned AmeriCorps member. Additional online educational resources will be provided for any child as well through Scholastic.

“It’s about motivating kids to read through the summer, practice they’re literacy skills, but also have fun while doing it and making connections with our college age students that could potentially last a long time,” Snyder said.

Many of the mentors involved said they are looking forward to forming relationships with their mentees through the program.

“I have a little boy again this year that I had last year,” Nicole Vitiello, a mentor for the program said. “We did parent phone calls yesterday and he was so excited to hear from me again, so establishing that relationship that I did last summer and continuing that this year is a little perk, but establishing new relationships this summer is a joy of mine that I’m really excited for,” she said.

“I feel like I can resonate with a lot of the kids who are first year students that I have in my group and they’re like, ‘oh wow, you were a student? And I’m like yeah just like you,’ so I’m excited to make it just as special for them as my mentor made it for me,” a first time mentor and former participant in the program, Aryaunna Mosley said.

The program will begin on June 22. Energy Express has programs throughout different counties, and there may still be spots available for children to participate. Contact your county extension office for more information.