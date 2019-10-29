Enterprise man accused of breaking into a house

An Enterprise, West Virginia, man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a house Monday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint on Nutter Street just after 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find the caller and another man having detained three men that appeared to be minors.

Deputies identified one of the men as 19-year-old Nicholas Miller. The other two were juveniles.

The caller said that they saw Miller along with the two juveniles with flashlights inside the home, according to deputies. The caller confronted them and had them exit the house to await the arrival of law enforcement.

Deputies found several items on Miller. He admitted to taking them from inside the house.

The items included several debit cards and miscellaneous jewelry, according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with breaking and entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Miller's bail is set at $50,000.