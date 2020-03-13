Estate of former Hazelton inmate files lawsuit over his death

The estate of a former Hazelton inmate filed a lawsuit against the United States over his death.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court of Northern West Virginia on Monday on behalf of the estate of Khaalid Sharif Frederick.

Frederick's estate is being represented by Eric Buckner.

The lawsuit claims Frederick's death was wrongful due to the violent atmosphere at the prison.

Frederick died following an incident at Hazelton in June 2017.

The lawsuit claims the Federal Bureau of Prisons breached its duty of care to Frederick.

The lawsuit alleges the prison has been plagued by violence and understaffing of personnel for years.

A 2016 report from the DC's Corrections Information said that prisoners warned at Hazelton that, “Inmates can lose their lives quickly here.,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims West Virginia Congressman David McKinley voiced concerns about the staffing situation at the USP Hazelton, saying “There’s a staffing problem here. And it’s showing up.”

On June 19, 2017, Frederick was involved in a fight with another inmate, according to the lawsuit. Frederick had puncture wounds to his stomach and back.

Frederick was sent to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to the lawsuit, Frederick had x-rays and CT scans done on his chest and pelvis. They came back negative for trauma or acute injury, finding that his “superficial” stab wounds involved “only the subcutaneous fat of the body wall.” he was kept at the hospital overnight.

The lawsuit states Frederick returned to Hazelton on the morning of June 20, 2017. The following day, Frederick was in his cell when he told a prison guard that he fell and need to be seen by prison medical staff.

He was placed in handcuffs and moved to a holding cell, according to the lawsuit. He then fell to the floor and became non responsive.

Frederick was placed in a wheelchair and taken to the Health Services exam room in the C-2 Housing Unit, the lawsuit states. He stopped breathing and didn't have a pulse.

The lawsuit claims Frederick was then moved via gurney to the Health Services Department trauma room. In there, he was intubated, while CPR and the use of the defibrillator continued.

Frederick was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. The lawsuit states a Bureau of Prisons Health Services Encounter record shows that he suffered "cardiac arrest."

However, an autopsy performed on June 22, 2017 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of West Virginia revealed that Mr. Frederick sustain seven stab wounds to his back and chest prior to his death, according to the lawsuit.

The autopsy says Frederick died from a deep abdominal stab wound that punctured his diaphragm and left lung, causing it to collapse.

The autopsy report lists Frederick's cause of death as a homicide.

On May 9, 2018, Frederick's estate sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the FBOP requesting documents and information about Fredereck's death, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states by letter dated September 10, 2019, the FBOP denied the estate's claim for the wrongful death of Frederick, which tolled the statute of limitations for this claim for six months, until March 10, 2019.

On Oct. 24, 2019 early a year and a half later, the FBOP responded to Plaintiff’s FOIA request, according to the lawsuit.

The FBOP's response to the FOIA FBOP’s production on October 24, 2019 in response to Plaintiff’s FOIA request makes "no reference to the second stabbing incident that caused Mr. Frederick’s death, does not contain video footage from the morning of Mr. Frederick’s death, , does not contain a statement from Mr. Frederick’s cell mate (or any other inmate) who might have knowledge regarding the stabbing that caused Mr. Frederick’s death, and does not indicate that any investigation into the stabbing death of Mr. Frederic was ever completed," according to the lawsuit.

Frederick's estate is seeking judgement in his favor against the defendant in an amount to be proven at trail.

Frederick's estate is demand a trial by jury.

The lawsuit can be found in the "related documents" tab. (Right in desktop, below in mobile)

