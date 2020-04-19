Evening COVID-19 update, one more death confirmed

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 19, 2020, there have been 21,675 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 890 positive, 20,785 negative and 19 deaths.

The 19th death is a 69-year old male from Hampshire County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Harrison (30), Lewis (2), Monongalia (87), Preston (10), Randolph (4), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Upshur (4)