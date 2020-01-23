Every Marion County high school to soon have resource officers

The hallways of two Marion County high schools will soon have an additional set of eyes and ears.

East Fairmont High School will soon have a school resource officer who will split duties with North Marion High School until the end of the school year. Each will have a dedicated deputy next school year. (Photo: WDTV)

The sheriff can now staff East Fairmont and North Marion High Schools with resource officers.

"Unfortunately it's something that needs to be done," Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said.

The plan, according to Riffle, is to have one deputy split duties between the two schools for the remainder of the current academic year.

By the 2020-2021 school year, each high school is expected to have its own dedicated deputy.

"The children are there for an education," Riffle said. "They shouldn't have to worry about being safe while they're there. That's what we're hoping to do with this program."

The role of the officers in each school is set by county administrators.

Fairmont Senior already has a school resource officer staffed by the Fairmont Police Department. Now, all three of the county's high schools will have a police presence.

But their presence, Riffle said, is one that looks to give students and parents peace of mind.

"Those deputies that will be in the schools aren't there to harass or intimidate the students," Riffle said. "We want to make sure students feel comfortable with them and that if they feel there's a problem they can approach those deputies."

Riffle said the deputies will also have the ability to host informational assemblies and promote an overall safe environment, something the school administrators welcome.

"School resource officers can add to the safety of students," North Marion Assistant Principal Kristin DeVaul said. "We certainly welcome any layer of additional resources that can help us keep our students safe."

As for their ultimate role, principals at the high schools hope the officers will develop relationships with students beyond their badges.

"We want them to interact with our students on a daily basis in a positive manner and just get to know them and build relationships," East Fairmont Principal Mary Lynn Westfall said.

DeVaul said she's looking forward to working together with the deputies and students.

"We hope they see a positive model, a positive example, and learn to foster positive relationships with law enforcement," DeVaul said.