Dominion Energy to create jobs, protect environment with new project

Dominion Energy's initiative for this century is simple: eliminate greenhouse gas emissions of carbon and methane by 2050.

Executives call the project "Net Zero." According to senior communications specialist Samantha Norris, these two gases effect climate change.

"Our goal is to reduce our emissions up to 80 percent, and we have plans to accomplish that by the year 2040," says Norris.

"The remaining carbon and methane emissions will be offset by carbon beneficial partnerships."

Companies partnering with Dominion include Amazon and Smithfield.

Customers can expect this project to be financially beneficial.

"We are committed to still serving our 7 million customers while providing affordable energy to our customers. We will do that with them in mind. Any net-zero announcement a company might make must have customers as a first priority," says Norris.

This also means more job opportunities for West Virginians at the Bridgeport branch.

"It means we will keep growing as a company and so we'll need more employees. It will also benefit employees because they live where they work," says staffing specialist Kelli Jo McNemar.

Dominion already has a substantial track record for cutting emissions, and the company is ready to that to the next step.

"Since 2010 our natural gas sector of our business has reduced methane emissions by 25%, but we have a clear plan to take that even further," says Norris.

The company also reduced carbon emissions by nearly 50%.