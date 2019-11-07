Exit 137 going on to I-79 southbound closed after one vehicle accident

UPDATE 11/07/2019 @ 7:30 p.m.

Marion County 911 officials said no one was transported. Lanes are still not clear.

Exit 137 going on to Interstate 79 southbound is closed after a single vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 5:46 p.m.

911 officials say that there have been no transport yet.

Valley Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and West Virginia State Police are on scene, 911 officials said.

State Police will be investigating the incident.

