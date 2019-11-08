Exotic animal shop shut down; owners charged with animal cruelty

UPDATE 11/7/19 @ 9 p.m.

Co-owners of an exotic animal shop in Huntington are facing animal cruelty charges, and their store has been shut down, animal control officers say.

They say problems at S&S Reptiles and Exotics along 3rd Avenue go back months.

Humane officers say customers and people in the area made complaints of a bad smell. They say they talked with the owners, and for a while conditions got better -- before getting worse.

Animal control says none of the animals has been removed from the store yet because they aren't equipped to handle the venomous snakes safely.

The two co-owners are due in court Tuesday. Humane officers say after that, rescue workers in Kentucky will likely come help remove the exotic animals.

Devout bird lover James Laney would stop by the store occasionally during his lunch break.

"You could smell it," Laney said. "It wasn't like a regular pet store."

Laney says it was disheartening to see conditions of animal cages inside.

"The cages need pressure washed," he said. "They were just nasty."

Another customer who didn't want to be identified says she bought an exotic spider there, which died less than two weeks later. She believes she wasn't given proper instructions from the store on how to take care of it.

She also said the animal cages inside were clearly not cleaned properly.

"I have come to know some of the people in there," she said. "They're not bad people. I just don't think they know what they're doing. I'm also very happy the animals are not going to be suffering any more."

