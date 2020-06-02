Expanded testing is proving successful in the fight against COVID-19

The expanding of testing in West Virginia has proven crucial to slowing the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Most recently, Harrison County will have expanded testing on Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

That Harrison County testing site announced by Governor Jim Justice Tuesday is Monticello Playground, which is on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.

Governor Justice said in his daily briefing that it is imperative that those in Harrison County get a test.

“We encourage you like crazy to go out and get tested. Especially, we’re trying to drill down and look at our minority communities and everything.”

In addition to Harrison County, Marion County sent us a press release stating that it too will be doing expanded testing, although the sites and dates for those are still to be determined.

In Randolph County, Davis Health System says that of the 811 tests the county ran, none of the 809 results were positive, with the other two still under investigation due to labeling errors. Hospital VP of Marketing Tracy Fath says that this was to make sure there were no issues outside of Huttonsville Correctional Center.

“The State Center for Threat Preparedness wanted us to do this widespread community testing just to see if community spread had filtered out into other parts of the county, and this helps us understand that the preventative measures were taken.”