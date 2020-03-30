Local gymnastics and tumbling school switches to online lessons

A local gymnastics and tumbling team is changing the way they do their lessons in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Champion Training Academy High Flyers have closed their studio and has switched to online lessons via Zoom.

While it had its challenges, Lisa Burtner, the studio's owner, said that the first day was met with great success.

"It was amazing!" Burtner said, "We had hundreds and hundreds of people get on and share classes with us."

The studio offers classes in gymnastics, tumbling, and fitness. You can look at their class schedules at www.ctahighflyers.com.