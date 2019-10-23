FBI Virginia office releases information on endangered missing teen

According to the FBI Virginia office, a missing teen is in grave danger at the hand of a man considered armed and dangerous.

Louisa County deputies report Isabel Shea Hicks, 14, went missing in the early morning hours Sunday, October 21, 2019.

They say she was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia. She is thought to be in the company of Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Officers describe Isabel as a white female, 4’11”, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bruce Lynch, 34, is described as a white male, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Officers believe Bruce Lynch is driving a light blue/silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071 and that may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping.

Officials say if you see the pair, contact your law enforcement immediately – do not approach.