FBI says its top lawyer is leaving the bureau

The FBI’s top lawyer, Dana Boente, is leaving the bureau. Dana Boente has spent nearly 40 years with the Justice Department but has been targeted for criticism over the last year by some conservative commentators and supporters of President Donald Trump for his role in the Russia investigation. Boente has most recently served as the FBI’s general counsel but has held a variety of roles in his 38-year Justice Department career, including acting attorney general. FBI Director Christopher Wray says Boente has had a long and distinguished career in public service.

