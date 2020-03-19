FBI warns West Virginians to watch out for coronavirus scams

Scammers capitalize on everything they can whenever they can.

The FBI warns West Virginians to be on the lookout for scams targeting people's concerns over the coronavirus. (Photo: MGN)

Now, they have a new platform as Coronavirus concerns are increasing across the country,

The FBI warns West Virginians that scammers may target them as positives cases of COVID-19 are reported in the state.

Nicholas Boshears is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Pittsburgh Field Office of the FBI.

"Criminals can prey on people's fears that could make them more likely to be victimized," Boshears said.

He shared four tips the FBI has to protect against falling victim to these types of scams.

First - Avoid clicking on links in emails from senders you don't recognize.

"That's just general practice within emails anyway," Boshears said.

Second - Independently verify the information is coming from a legitimate source, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization.

Third - Don't provide your financial information in response to emails related to the virus.

"At this time there is absolutely no need to provide any credentials or financial data to anything associated with the Centers for Disease Control, the FBI, or anyone else," Boshears said.

Finally - type in the website yourself if you're looking for COVID-19 information, like CDC.gov. Sometimes, other searches can take you to illegitimate websites.

The spread of the virus is also a buyer-beware situation. Don't fall for online scammers selling you products that claim to protect yourself against the Coronavirus.

"There's been a lot of misinformation that has been put out by scammers and other criminal enterprises in order to make money," Boshears said. "The products they're selling are not doing what is advertised."

There are federal laws against sending threatening communications, which may include spreading false information about COVID-19.

"Depending on the wording and context of the email, it could be construed as threatening or instilling alarm and panic," Boshears said. "In which case, those are situations where we could have a violation of federal law, of which we would actively investigate and pursue prosecution with the U.S. Attorney's office."

The FBI's message to any scammers?

"We will find you," Boshears said. "The FBI is committed as always to ensuring national security and pursuing violations of federal law. If they're using the internet, they're breaking federal law in most cases."

For 5 News I'm Josh Croup keeping you connected.

You can report scams to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. A link to is included with this article (below on mobile, to the right on desktop).

You can also call the West Virginia Attorney General's consumer hotline at 1-800-368-8808.