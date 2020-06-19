FCI Hazelton reports inmate death in woman's facility

An inmate in the Secure Female Facility Hazelton died Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Jensy Janelle Mendoza, 33, was found unresponsive in the facility. Responding staff began life saving measures and requested emergency medical services. Staff continued life saving efforts.

Officials say Mendoza was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. There are no indications at this time that Mendoza's death was COVID-19 related.

The FBI was notified, according to officials. No staff or other inmates were injured. At no time was the public in danger.

Mendoza was sentenced in the Western District of Virginia to a 36-month sentence for providing an inmate of a prison a prohibited object, false statements, distribution of burprenorphine, conspiracy to provide an inmate a prohibited object and conspiracy to distribute. Officials say she had be in custody at the facility since February 2020.

Secure Female Facility Hazelton is a low security facility. It currently houses 477 female inmates.