FCI McDowell staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at FCI McDowell has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons said.

According to the spokesperson, as of Wednesday, only one staff member has tested positive. None of the inmates at the prison have tested positive.

"In accordance with the Privacy Act we are unable to provide further information on the positive COVID-19 staff member," the spokesperson said.

FCI Gilmer is the only other federal prison in West Virginia with reported cases of COVID-19. Five inmates at FCI Gilmer tested positive.