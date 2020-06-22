Advertisement

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA)
The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol. (Source: FDA) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

The products were manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, and they could contain methanol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA says the chemical is not acceptable as a hand sanitizer.

The FDA has identified the following nine products which may contain methanol:

  • All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

  • Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

  • Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

  • The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

  • CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

  • Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

    • Consumers who have been exposed to the hand sanitizers in question are advised to seek immediate treatment in order to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

    The FDA was unaware of any reports of methanol poisoning associated with these products as of Friday.

    Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Latest News

    National

    Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

    Updated: moments ago
    |
    By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
    Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

    National

    Geared Up

    Updated: moments ago
    With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

    National

    Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

    Updated: 25 minutes ago
    |
    By Ed Payne
    The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

    National

    Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

    Updated: 40 minutes ago
    |
    By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
    A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

    News

    DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

    Updated: 48 minutes ago
    |
    By Liz Newton
    West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

    Latest News

    National

    Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church

    Updated: 56 minutes ago
    |
    By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
    The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

    National Politics

    Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

    Updated: 58 minutes ago
    |
    By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
    The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

    National

    Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

    Updated: 59 minutes ago
    |
    By Jorge Quiquivix
    Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.

    National

    Apple is worth nearly $2T

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple's stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

    National

    Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

    Updated: 1 hour ago
    |
    By LISA MARIE PANE and KATHLEEN FOODY
    A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism and a rancorous election season.

    National

    Tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions

    Updated: 1 hours ago
    |
    By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
    The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.