FSU campuses closing Monday

To allow for the repair of a reported gas leak, Fairmont State University, Locust Ave. Campus, will be closed Monday, Jan. 27. Classes will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The dining hall will serve meals for the students who live on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and from 4 to 6 p.m. for dinner. The Ruth Ann Musick Library will be closed.

According to FSU officials, this does not affect dorms and no one is in danger. The primary reason for the closing is so the construction workers and their equipment have suitable access.

Some personnel necessary to the operation of the University, including those who work in the Physical Plant, Dining Services, the Falcon Center and Public Safety, are considered essential employees and are expected to report to work.

Students are advised to check Blackboard and Moodle for messages from faculty. Additional emergency or closing announcements will be communicated through the myFairmontState Emergency Notification system, in addition to the Fairmont State web site, media outlets and social media announcements.

The gas leak has been contained and there is no risk for explosion.