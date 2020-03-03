FSU grad gives back to students and community with "Wellness Tuesdays"

It was not too long ago that Spencer Flanagan was a student walking through Fairmont State's campus.

Now, he works with students as part of the university fitness and wellness department.

The latest program he's introduced to campus is "Total Wellness Tuesdays".

Each week a table is set up in the Falcon Center, offering information, advice and resources on different health topics.

He wants the program to emphasize there's more to a well-rounded lifestyle than physical health.

"We want to highlight that there's actually a lot of aspects to wellness," 'there's different dimentions of wellness and that's where you look at things like mental health there's social wellness and even financial wellness,"

Exploring these different subjects helps connect the students to different campus and community organizations.

'"For example, the nursing department, they come to do tables on sexual health and alcohol and drug use,"

While the program focuses on student health, The Falcon Center is also a community space where people come to workout or grab lunch.

"We do chose health topics that mainly are for college students, because that is the majority of people who come here," Flanagan said "But because we are in the main street area of the Falcon Center anyone can stop by and learn and see what we have to offer,"

The setup in the middle of a high-traffic area in campus is intentional, the hope being that if the resources are brought to the students they will be less afraid to seek help.

"If we can have the answers to some of the questions and the people that they need to talk to, and we can out it on a table in their falcon center that they walk to they say 'I was wondering about that but I didn't know where to go', then we're doing our job," Flanagan said

By taking time to educate students on their health as a whole, the wellness program hopes to set them up for future success.