FSU posts largest financial position increase in over 10 years

Fairmont State University finished its fiscal year 2019 with a strong financial position.

According to a press release from FSU, this is a continuance of last year's focus on cost saving/containment and strategic initiatives implemented by administration in January 2018.

"The efforts of the entire campus community to be conscious of costs and implement changes to improve efficiency proved to yet again be successful in helping us end the year with an increase in net position of $5.3 million, the largest increase recorded in over 10 years,” Chief Financial Officer Christa Kwiatkowski indicated. “To have two years of positive net position changes is quite a feat in today’s higher education environment.”

The press release says although the audit was issued on Tuesday by the institution's independent auditing firm, Suttle and Stalnaker, the results will not be presented until the December Board of Governors meeting.

The Board will also review the 2019 Composite Financial Indicator ratios, which are not final at this time, according to the press release. The Higher Learner Commission reviews financial and non-financial date for specific risk indicators on an annual basis to calculate CFI ratios.

2018 was the first time in four years that the university's CFI score was considered "above the zone" at 2.0, the press release says. This indicates strong financial stability.

“Our continued, and growing, financial strength is impressive, but I am most grateful for the fact this was a campus-wide effort,” President Dr. Mirta M. Martin said. “The entire Falcon community understood the importance of long-term financial health, and we worked together to find strategic initiatives that not only contained costs, but did so in a way that ensured we maintained our high standard of academics and service to students and other constituents.”