FSU students to be reimbursed in room and board funds

Fairmont State University students will receive an approximate 40% refund for room and board for the Spring 2020 semester.

This comes as a result of reimbursement funds not being a part of the federal CARES Act.

Fairmont State's president, Mirta Martin, took matters into her own hands.

"Last week we received an FAQ from the Department of Education that actually stated the exact opposite of what we were led to believe, which was that Phase 1 CARES Act money could not be used to reimburse students," says Martin.

"We immediately jumped into action and called an emergency board meeting, which was held this Monday, and immediately after the Board unanimously passed the reimbursement of room and board to our students, we made the announcement that we would provide this refund."

There are several types of room and board packages at the university. The least expensive entails a double room at Morrow Hall which costs $2,414 per semester. The most expensive package entails a studio single room at University Terrace. This costs $4,682 per semester. The rooms are priced by semester and academic year.

"The refund will be calculated using metrics that specifically address the disparity in the charges between students' room and board," says Martin.

President Martin says the impacted students should see funds in their accounts probably by May 10 or 11.

"We're working around the clock to operationalize the disbursement. As I said, we had made plans to reimburse funds through the CARES Act which was not the case, and so we're having to manually go back and address all of these needs," she says.

