FSU Student Government President arrested after allegedly attacking and strangling man

The Student Government President at Fairmont State University was arrested after he allegedly attacked and strangled a man Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers went to Upland Drive for a destruction of property complaint, The offender, Tyler Keller was still on scene.

Police say Keller and the victim were out in the roadway. Both appeared to have signs of a struggle with Keller actively bleeding from a cut on his head, as well as the victim having blood around his neck.

Keller started the argument, accusing the victim of taking his cell phone, according to the complaint. Keller than knocked the victim onto the bed, straddled him and began choking the victim with both of his hands.

The victim told police that he could not breathe and hit Keller in the head with a glass wine bottle to get free.

The victim feared for his life, so he pushed Keller out of the home, according to police. Keller went around the back and broke through the back door to continue the fight.

Police say at some point during the fight, Keller hit the victim in the left ear so hard that the victim sustained loss of hearing.

Keller has been charged with strangulation. He was booked on Friday at North Central Regional Jail and posted bond on Saturday. It was set around $100,000.

Keller is being represent by Joseph Shaffer out of Clarksburg.

5 News has reached out to his office for comment.