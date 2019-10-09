Fairmont City Council clarifies new city ordinance

The Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening to clarify a new city ordinance making it legal for you to operate a motor vehicle under the influence, so long as you are on your own property.

Earlier in the year, the West Virginia House passed Bill 2183; which came into effect on June 3, 2019.

Bound by law, the city of Fairmont had to incorporate this law into their existing city codes. On Tuesday, the City Council met to clarify some of the wording of the ordinance.

You are allowed to drive drunk on your own property, but you cannot drive drunk on another person's private property, even if that property owner allows you.

A person can be charged with a DUI if a minor is involved, or if somebody is injured.

"The new ordinance is basically just to put us up to date and in compliance with the state law that was passed in June 3rd this year. And it's basically just to catch up our records." Brad Merrifield, Mayor of Fairmont, W.Va, told WDTV on Thursday.

Also at the city council meeting on Tuesday, the