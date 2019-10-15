Fairmont City Council sits down with department heads to brainstorm ideas for the future

It was a meeting city leaders said was long overdue.

City Council on Thursday sat down with every department head from Fairmont to hash out ideas for the future and discuss how they can tackle problems facing the city. (WDTV Photo)

City Council on Thursday sat down with every department head from Fairmont to hash out ideas for the future and discuss how they can tackle problems facing the city.

The meeting was expected to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each council member was given 10 minutes to introduce ideas or bring concerns to the table while department heads were present.

"It's something that I've not been involved in before - this type of strategic planning session," said Mayor Brad Merrifield. "I think it's much-needed and we're looking forward to it."

Merrifield said he hoped to use the session as a way for department heads to understand the will of the council moving forward and to support their ideas.

"We'll get more specificity on what the will of City Council is and turn up the heat and energy level to work through some of those issues," Merrifield said.

The meeting was held at the conference room of the Fairmont Water Filtration Plant at Morris Park. A public comment period was not on the agenda.