Fairmont City Council votes yes on prohibiting tobacco use among minors

Fairmont held its regular city council meeting on Tuesday at 7:00 pm in the council chambers on Quincy Street.

The city council voted and agreed on a new ordinance that will prohibit the use or possession of tobacco or tobacco related products for those under the age of 18.

This new rule will include other nicotine products like vaping or e-cigarettes.

The City Clerk says the vaping problem is affecting middle school students the most.

Fairmont Mayor says if this new rule can help one person not have a tobacco-related health issue, then it's worthwhile.

Mayor Merrifield said, "Right now it's a little more cumbersome to deal with if you have a violation, this makes it easier or more efficient for the law enforcement to deal with the same thing they're dealing with anyway."

This rule will become section 525.05 of the city code. It will city law and will go into effect in 30 days. The city clerk says after those 30 days the school resource officer can take care of any situations involving minors and tobacco products that occur in the schools.