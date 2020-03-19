Fairmont City Hall and Customer Service Center closing to the public

The City of Fairmont announced City Hall and the Utility Billing Customer Service Center will close to the public in response to COVID-19 and the City's concern to the residents, customers and employees.

This will be effective at the start of business Friday.

According to a news release from the City of Fairmont, those needing to conduct business with the city can do so online. Staff will still be in the office to help with questions or concerns and can be reached at 304-366-6211 for City Hall and 304-366-6213 for the Customer Service Center.

Here are the different departments and how staff will be helping customers:

City Clerk: All business can be conducted by phone at 304-366-6212 ext. 329 or via email.

City Manager: All business can be conducted by phone at 304-366-6212 at ext. 315 or 308 or via email.

Code Enforcement: Building Permits and Rental Registrations can be submitted online or by email. Staff can also email our forms to customers needing them. Staff is available by phone or email to assist with any questions. Payments for permits can be taken over the phone at 304-366-6212 at ext. 303. There will be no rental inspections until after April 17th.

Customer Service Center: All applications can be found at www.fairmontwv.gov, each form has instructions on how to complete and submit them. The CSC drive-thru (blue awning) will be open for customers to utilize. We also have a dropbox on the Merchant Street side of the building. Customers can still pay online through the City of Fairmont website or over the phone by calling 304-366-6213 and choose option 4. Payments can still be mailed as well with the envelope included in your billing statement. Customers can also arrange for ACH payments. Anyone with any questions can call 304-366-6213 or email customerservice@fairmontwv.gov.

Finance: Payments may be made on the City of Fairmont website or by calling PSN directly at 877-885-7968. They will take credit card payments over the phone at City Hall 304-366-6211. Checks/paperwork may be sent through the mail, or by leaving them in the drop box on the 1st floor at the Jackson Street entrance. All email correspondence should be sent to finance@fairmontwv.gov

Planning: All forms can be completed and submitted online at www.fairmontwv.gov. Questions and concerns can be answered by phone at 304- 366-6212 ext. 333 or via email.

