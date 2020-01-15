Fairmont councilman under fire for Facebook comments

Fairmont city council held their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday night, but a new item was added to the agenda last minute.

Titled the "elephant in the room", councilman David Kennedy received backlash from both citizens and fellow council members after posting certain comments to Facebook that people claimed to be racist.

Councilman Kennedy sat quietly while many took to the podium to address their "disgust" with his comments.

Many who spoke received an applause of appreciation, but the biggest moment of the night was when resident, Samantha Chadwell asked to approach Council Kennedy.

"I walked up to him, I held my hands out and I asked him to hold my hands and look me in the eye and call me the same things he did online. I thought if I approached him and looked him in the eye and asked him to do the same...ya know that maybe he would get a sense of what he's saying."

Although many called for his resignation, councilman Kennedy said in a statement letter "resigning the council seat would be giving up that fight for truth, justice, and the American Way. We cannot do that".

Fairmont Mayor, Brad Merrifield says the meeting was not something he will remember fondly, but is ready move forward towards the future of "the friendly city".

"It was just kind of a sad meeting for me, in the fact that we've got so many positive things going on and there's such energy and there's such great people in the city, but we obviously have a little work to do. So...ya know tomorrow's another day and we'll try to improve upon today and go forward."

