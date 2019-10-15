Fairmont Homeless Coalition considers work-bank program

Details of the Friendship Room, a program still in the works in Fairmont to ease homelessness, was the topic of an open meeting during the Fairmont Homeless Coalition Monday. One potential program that the Friendship Room could offer peaked the interest of coalition members.

The program draws inspiration from other cities, such as Pittsburgh, that have seen success in homeless workforce initiatives.

"The idea was to try to establish a work-bank that could bring people who are homeless, who might be veterans, who might be mothers, who might be those coming out of prison, who might be college students, and develop some sort of an opportunity for them to not only utilize their skills but to develop their skills," said D.D. Meighen, a coalition member.

According to Meighen, the program will be designed to provide both skilled and unskilled laborers a chance to work and build skills as well as earn a paycheck. Participants would just need to meet the qualifications.

"They would have to be drug-free. They would have to be quiet dependable. We would have to see them in action before, with a mentor," said Meighen.

The workforce program is not a new idea. Major cities like Denver, Albuquerque and Pittsburgh have seen major success with similar day-labor programs.

"In the course of the last three years, we have met and had on the work site just over 300 people. About 160 of them have found at least one permanent placement outside of the program with the help of the program. Of those that have been placed, I think it is about 70% of them have retained those placements for 90 days," said Marcus Ritosa, Denver Day Works program manager.

While details of the program in Fairmont still need to be worked out, Meighen is excited for what this could bring to Marion County.

"Homelessness is not helplessness. It is hopefulness," said Meighen