In Fairmont, the community came together to honor Juneteenth

The town held a small parade that began at the bowling center and ended at Wind Mill Park.

After the parade a cook out was held to continue the festivities.

Organizers felt it was important to remind people that on June 19 in 1865 the last group of slaves were freed.

They say the event was not a protest, but a celebration for everyone to gather and remember history.