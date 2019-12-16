Fairmont Man facing more charges after police find 600 images of child porn on laptop

A Fairmont man is facing more charges after police found a laptop with 600 images of child porn.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Granville Police Department executed a search warrant on 48-year-old James Metz's home on the 400 block of Suncrest Boulevard in Fairmont on Aug 23.

Police seized multiple electronic devices. The devices were taken to the Granville Police Department.

One of the laptops had 600 images of child porn, according to court documents.

Metz told police the laptop belonged to him. He also told police were the laptop when the search warrant was carried out.

Police obtained a warrant for Metz's arrest.

Metz has been charged with distribution and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Metz was arrested in July for soliciting minors in an undercover operation done by the Granville Police Department.

