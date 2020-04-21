2 closed West Virginia hospitals to return federal grant money

Two West Virginia hospitals that have closed their doors are working to return the grants they received.

Attorney Michael Garrison said Fairmont Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Medical Center did not request and funding under the CARES Act. The Department of Health and Human Services automatically sent grants to healthcare providers across the country.

Garrison said the hospitals are working with HHS to address the grants and return the funding back to the federal government.

Fairmont Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Medical Center were owned by Alecto Healthcare.