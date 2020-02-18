Fairmont Regional Medical Center to permanently close

Fairmont Regional Medical Center will close permanently, employees learned Tuesday.

In a letter sent from Bob Adcock, CEO of the hospital’s parent company Alecto Healthcare Services, executives made the decision to shut down after “all other reasonable options were considered and explored.”

"You are likely aware of the financial difficulties we have experienced at the hospital," the letter states. "Our plans to reorganize some administrative functions and develop other revenue sources were insufficient to stop the financial losses at FRMC. Our efforts to find a buyer or new source of financing were unsuccessful."

﻿Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliot said county leaders met with Alecto Healthcare executives in recent months to discuss the status of the hospital.

Elliot said commissioners were assured the hospital would be profitable and there were no long-term plans to shut it down.

He said there were no indication a from Alecto executives

Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield said city leaders weren’t given advance notice the hospital would close.

Marion County Delegate Mike Caputo said lawmakers in Charleston were aware of the situation Tuesday morning. He prepared to talk about the closure on the House Floor later in the day.

A West Virginia University Health System spokesperson says they're aware of the situation and monitoring it very closely.

"We’re certainly concerned about the implications this could have for the residents of Marion County, as well as the hospital’s employees," a spokesperson said. "Our commitment is always to ensure West Virginians have access to critical healthcare services, and as a reminder, Marion County residents have quick access to many of our services at our Fairmont Gateway Clinic and Whitehall Medical including Urgent Care."

David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, released the following statement:

"We're saddened to hear about the probable closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. We have a long history of collaboration with the hospital, clinicians, and citizens of Marion County. Mon Health System will continue to provide care, treatment, and programs to residents through our already established services. We’ve recently announced expansion of Mon Health services as part of our ongoing commitment to the community, adding to our cardiology, primary care, and soon-to-be women's health services. We will continue to monitor the community needs and meet those needs through Mon Health and other collaborations. The most important part of any solution is to ensure that citizens Greater Fairmont and its surrounding communities continue to have real choice in where they get their healthcare.”

25 employees lost their jobs in September in the latest round of layoffs. Alecto executives told 5 News at that time there were no plans to close the hospital.

Those layoffs followed the closure of two other Alecto-owned hospitals.

Executives announced plans to close Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling and East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio after posting losses of $37 million over the past two years.