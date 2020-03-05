Fairmont Regional employees uncertain about the future

Thursday in downtown Fairmont another round of open interviews was held as the community continues reacting to the impending closure.

Genesis Healthcare representatives say they hope to meet the needs of the hundreds of employees facing job insecurity..Whether they work as a nurse or in a more general healthcare position.

"We've seen a lot of people interested in CNA training classes, which is a great chance for people that are transitioning from any field to get into healthcare," said Stormie Fluharty, a recruiter for Genesis "Or if you're already in healthcare but not certified in something, we can help them out,"

And it's opportunities like this one that will be vital for employees like John Hindman, a current medical lab technician and executive member of the service employees international union.

"People still have to feed their families so they don't really have a choice, they have to go find another job," Hindman said "Because the uncertainty here isn't going to pay their bills or feed them,"

Hindman says it's been hard for people to accept leaving a place they call home.

"This hospital has been here for 170 years and it's disheartening that people have to leave and find jobs other places,"

And while employees were given a 60 day warning notice, other regional closings show the hospital could shut it's doors before then.

"We know from what happened in the Ohio Valley with East Ohio Regional and Ohio Valley medical center before the 60 days were up they had closed both facilities," Hindman said "So we don't know if that's going to happen or if someone is going to have to come in and save the day,"

But for now, employers like genesis hope to step in.

"We're just trying to help people find a new home while they're transitioning," Fluharty said