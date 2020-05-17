Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse raises money for American Cancer Society



Even after their senior was cancelled, the reigning state champion Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team still held a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the American Cancer Society Cancer action network.

“We’ve been doing this for as long as I’ve played so getting to carry on the tradition even though its a little bit different is very nice,” junior Leah Shaw said.

Instead of their usual breast cancer awareness game, the team led a virtual yoga and tabata class with Fairmont Fitness instructor Shanna Miller. They raised $800 of their $1,000 goal through the class.

“Its really important because cancer does touch a lot of people and families and it really is something that we do need to bring awareness to and help out all we can,” sophomore goalie Sidney Apanowicz said.

Anyone who was unable to participate can still make a donation through the teams Facebook & Instagram pages and receive a recorded copy of the yoga class.