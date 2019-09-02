UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for questioning in Parkersburg woman's death

UPDATE 09/03/19 @ 3:12 p.m.

Parkersburg Police arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted for questioning in the death of 68-year-old Karen Yeager.

Police Chief Joseph Martin said Michael Leadmon was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

He was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and is being questioned in the death Karen Yeager, 68, of Parkersburg.

He is not facing any other charges at this time, authorities said.

A 17-year-old juvenile is already in custody in Yeager's death.

UPDATE 09/02/19 @ 2:45 p.m.

A Parkersburg woman reported missing over the holiday weekend has been found dead, officials say.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin told our sister station, WTAP Monday afternoon they found Yeager's body on First Avenue, in South Parkersburg early Monday morning.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 3805 Broad Street to investigate a possible missing person.

Karen Yeager, 68, of Parkersburg was reported missing Sunday evening by family members. Officers were also told that the vehicle belonging to Yeager was not at the residence. Police say Yeager last spoke with family members on Saturday evening.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to continue the investigation and process the residence. Investigative leads were exhausted and information of the missing vehicle was disseminated to the public via social media.

Within minutes of the release, the department received information about the victim’s vehicle and the possible driver of this vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in North Parkersburg. The vehicle was located with a juvenile operating the car early Monday morning.

The driver was taken to police headquarters as well as another person to be questioned. During this process, detectives were able to ascertain the whereabouts of Karen Yeager. Detectives located the deceased body of Yeager on First Avenue in South Parkersburg.

Based on information obtained through the investigative process, Detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Yeager. The juvenile was ordered to be confined in a secured juvenile facility.

At this time, police suspect the incident stemmed from a robbery gone wrong. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Parkersburg Police Department, Detective Semones or Detective Sturm.

Parkersburg Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Karen Yeager was reported missing Sunday evening by family members.

Yeager last spoke with family members on Saturday evening.

Family members have tried to contact her continuously since that time, but have been unsuccessful.

She is described as a white female, 5’6” in height, weighing 110 pounds.

Yeager owns a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crossover, silver in color, bearing WV registration NYJ 789, that was also found to be missing from her home.

Parkersburg Police ask anyone with information about where Karen Yeager may be to contact their department at by phone at 304-424-8444, Facebook message to their page, or through their anonymous tip page online at www.pkbpolice.com