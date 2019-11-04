Former Fairmont State University student sues university over negligence in sexual assault investigation

According to a complaint filed by an anonymous former Fairmont State University student in the United States District Court, the university allegedly violated Title IX and is charged with negligence in the investigation into her sexual assault.

The victim filed the claim under the pseudonym T.S.. She chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the allegations.

According to the complaint, T.S. attended a party at a party held by the Phi Sigma Phi fraternity on Fairmont State University's campus in October of 2018. She was a 17-year-old freshman at the time. After the party, T.S. alleges that she was "violently and forcibly sexually assaulted" by another FSU student and former football player in an apartment adjacent to her dormitory.

Following the alleged assault, T.S. feared to leave her dormitory and as a result, failed all of her registered courses in the Fall 2017 semester.

According to the complaint, Fairmont State University began an investigation into the sexual assault after it was reported by an officer in T.S.'s sorority.

However, the plaintiff's mother alleges that she was not informed of her underage child's sexual assault by the University. Instead, she was informed three months later by her daughter.

During the investigation, Fairmont State University allegedly warned T.S. by letter, not to have any contact with her alleged assaulter. T.S. was warned that any contact would result in her expulsion.

Fairmont State University's investigation concluded in March of 2018. The investigation found that the alleged assaulter violated the university's sexual assault policy and issued a no-contact order between T.S. and the alleged assaulter, as well as a two semester suspension and a requirement for counseling before the alleged assaulter could be readmitted into the University.

Following the investigation, T.S. withdrew from Fairmont State University at the end of the Spring 2018 semester as she feared the alleged assaulter would return to campus and felt unsafe.

The claim alleges that Fairmont State's actions and failures amounted to a deliberate indifference towards the assault and a violation of Title IX. The claim outlines a failure to punish sexual assault perpetrators, failure to train and educate employees on handling sexual assault allegations, and offering the alleged assaulter reinstatement as violations of Title IX.

The claim also alleges negligence on the part of the fraternity as well as a count of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the former football player.

T.S. is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and statutory and civil penalties according to law.

According to the complaint, a failure to adhere to Title IX guidelines could lead to a loss of federal funding for Fairmont State University.

5 News reached out to Fairmont State University, but officials chose not to comment on the lawsuit at this time.