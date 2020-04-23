Fairmont State University "Falcon SAFE Program" while awaiting government funds

While their campus may be empty, Fairmont State University is still working hard for their students many of whom are struggling to finish their course work online while also dealing with job loss or illness.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARE) Act which was signed by President Trump earlier this month, is supposed to provide the college with over three million dollars ($3,426,559) but they are still waiting for that money to come in.

"Despite the significant help we've gotten from some of our senators in Washington, to date, Fairmont State has not received the money," said university president Dr. Mirta Martin during a phone interview this week.

And many of these struggling students cannot afford to wait for the check to come in.

"Those students who may not be receiving part of these fund who have needs right now," Dr. Martin said "Whether it's $50 to buy this weeks groceries or the $25 to pay for the water bill,"

To fill the gap between now and when the school receives their emergency aid, Dr. Martin has set up the "Falcon SAFE Program" to give students immediate financial relief.

Enrolled students can apply for a one-time award of up to $500 to to meet immediate, essential expenses because of temporary hardship related to COVID-19.

Dr. Martin says this cause relates to her personal experience as a student.

"I've been one of those students, my grandmother raised me and she worked 2 and a half jobs to put food on the table, I went to school and worked a full time job," Dr. Martin said "And I have not forgotten, and I guarantee those we help will not forget,"

While the university's board has set up a base for the fun they are now turning to the community to help make sure their falcon family stays afloat.

Students may apply for emergency SAFE funding by visiting www.fairmontstate.edu/SAFE.