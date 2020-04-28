Fairmont State University issues refund for Spring 2020 room and board

Fairmont State University announced that students who have an on-campus lease or meal plan for the Spring 2020 semester will be receiving 40% in refunds.

“While hoping for the best – hoping to reunite our Falcon family on campus – we continued assessing the impacts of COVID-19 on a daily, and even hourly, basis,” Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “But the safety of our community is our top priority, even if that meant the semester didn’t end up quite like we hoped. Our goal now is to make our students as close to whole as possible for the room and board they were unable to use.”

The University says it's working to process refunds. It is their expectation funds will be distributed to affected students by May 13, 2020. Students are encouraged to check their student account to make sure their mailing address is correct by May 1, 2020.

Students affect do not need to apply for a refund, according to University officials. It will automatically be applied to their accounts.